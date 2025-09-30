S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

S2W Media, a leading force in the B2B demand generation and lead solutions market, has expanded its global footprint by establishing its India head office at Pune's prestigious AP4 Tech Park. This significant move reflects the company's strategic growth ambitions and long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Headquartered in New York, S2W Media continues to make waves globally with its strong operational presence in major cities including London, San Francisco, Pune, and Sydney. The company has shown remarkable growth, evolving into a key player in the industry with annual revenues exceeding $35 million and a growing workforce of over 600 employees.

Mr. Puneet Shukla, President & CEO of S2W Media, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion, highlighting Pune's vibrant technology ecosystem and abundant talent as key factors. The new office at AP4 Tech Park not only positions S2W Media to better serve its clients but also underscores its role as an industry leader in innovation and quality service delivery.

AP4 Tech Park, known for its green credentials and forward-thinking design, offers an ideal environment for S2W Media's continued growth. With sustainable infrastructure and state-of-the-art amenities, it aligns with the company's vision of fostering employee well-being and engagement through diverse wellness activities, which are augmentations they plan to leverage as part of their workspace strategy.

The opening of S2W Media at this prime location is endorsed by Mr. Hrishikesh Manjrekar, Executive Director at Amar Builders, who noted this as a testament to AP4's suitability for forward-thinking enterprises. This partnership is set to bring transformative growth and reinforce S2W Media's position as a trusted global partner.

