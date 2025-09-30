Left Menu

Rising Inflation in Germany: A New Turn for the Euro Zone

German inflation rose to 2.4% in September, surpassing predictions and marking a second consecutive increase. This uptick could indicate broader inflationary trends in the euro zone, where inflation is expected to rise. The European Central Bank remains optimistic and has maintained interest rates unchanged.

German inflation has unexpectedly accelerated in September, climbing to 2.4%, as indicated by preliminary figures from the federal statistics office. This marks the second straight month of inflationary increase, interrupting the previous disinflationary trend.

The EU-harmonised inflation was forecasted by analysts to reach 2.2%, rising from last month's 2.1%, but the actual rate surpassed these predictions. Furthermore, Germany's core inflation rate, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, increased to 2.8%, following a three-month plateau at 2.7%.

As Germany stands as Europe's largest economy, these developments are crucial for understanding potential trends in the broader euro zone, where inflation is anticipated to tick up to 2.2%. Despite these developments, the European Central Bank has opted to keep interest rates unchanged, reflecting confidence in the economic outlook.

