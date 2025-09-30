Inauguration of Advanced Animal Feed Factory in Punjab Bolsters Agri-Business
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards will inaugurate De Heus Animal Nutrition India's new feed factory in Rajpura. Built at Rs 150 crore, the facility has a 1.8 lakh MT capacity, expandable to 2.4 lakh MT, supporting regional agri-business and creating over 300 jobs.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, will inaugurate a state-of-the-art animal feed factory in Rajpura.
Owned by De Heus Animal Nutrition India, a subsidiary of the Dutch Royal De Heus, this Rs 150 crore facility emerges as one of the largest of its kind across India, boasting a production capacity of 1.8 lakh metric tons (MT), which is expandable to 2.4 lakh MT.
The plant features two distinct production lines—one dedicated to cattle and buffalo feed, and the other to poultry and pig feed. Employing advanced European technologies, it aims to improve livestock nutrition and farmer profitability.
ALSO READ
The Hartford Unveils India Technology Center to Drive AI and Digital Innovation
The Hartford Unveils Cutting-Edge India Technology Center
Indian Army Unveils Cutting-Edge Indigenous Drone Technology in Ambala
Agnikul Cosmos: Pioneering Reusable Rocket Technology
Shaping the Future: President Murmu Urges Youth to Embrace Technology