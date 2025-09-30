Inauguration of Advanced Animal Feed Factory in Punjab Bolsters Agri-Business

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, will inaugurate a state-of-the-art animal feed factory in Rajpura.

Owned by De Heus Animal Nutrition India, a subsidiary of the Dutch Royal De Heus, this Rs 150 crore facility emerges as one of the largest of its kind across India, boasting a production capacity of 1.8 lakh metric tons (MT), which is expandable to 2.4 lakh MT.

The plant features two distinct production lines—one dedicated to cattle and buffalo feed, and the other to poultry and pig feed. Employing advanced European technologies, it aims to improve livestock nutrition and farmer profitability.