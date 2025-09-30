Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Piyush Goyal Highlights Growth Momentum at CII Summit Preview

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's advancement under principles of self-reliance, confidence, and protection at the CII Summit preview. He underscored India's robust economic growth, investment potential, and recent tax reforms. Andhra Pradesh's role and infrastructure plans were also spotlighted by N Chandrababu Naidu, with CII's global engagement highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:46 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has underscored India's progressive strides based on self-reliance, self-confidence, and self-protection principles. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted efforts to build robust capabilities, resilient supply chains, and dynamic value chains.

The event, which convened a host of dignitaries, industry leaders, and policymakers, set the stage for strategic partnerships in a rapidly advancing economic era. Positioned as the world's fastest-growing economy, India is becoming a preferred global investment destination, Goyal noted, driven by a young, aspirational populace.

Emphasizing infrastructural and economic reforms, Goyal spotlighted the GST overhaul aimed at simplifying tax systems to foster investment and ease of business. Andhra Pradesh's strategic role as a host, detailed by N Chandrababu Naidu, includes comprehensive infrastructure plans and a vision for inclusive growth by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

