Left Menu

India's Path to Self-Reliance: Building Resilient Supply Chains

India is emphasizing self-reliance to tackle global trade challenges, as stated by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Focusing on key principles of building capabilities and resilient supply chains, India is positioning itself against trade weaponization. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is attracting investments in technology and renewable sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:02 IST
India's Path to Self-Reliance: Building Resilient Supply Chains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is intensifying its drive towards self-reliance by bolstering capabilities and strengthening supply chains, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. This strategy aims to help India navigate global challenges, such as the weaponization of trade, more effectively.

Speaking at the curtain raiser for the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in November in Visakhapatnam, Goyal highlighted the focus on self-confidence to achieve significant goals and safeguard national interests, especially during a time marked by global trade disruptions from U.S. tariffs.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlined ambitious investment plans in sectors like technology and renewable energy, urging investors to explore opportunities at the upcoming summit. He announced initiatives including space, drones, and the establishment of a quantum valley in Amaravati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Trial

Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Tria...

 India
2
Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

 India
3
Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

 Global
4
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025