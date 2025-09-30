India's Path to Self-Reliance: Building Resilient Supply Chains

India is intensifying its drive towards self-reliance by bolstering capabilities and strengthening supply chains, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. This strategy aims to help India navigate global challenges, such as the weaponization of trade, more effectively.

Speaking at the curtain raiser for the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in November in Visakhapatnam, Goyal highlighted the focus on self-confidence to achieve significant goals and safeguard national interests, especially during a time marked by global trade disruptions from U.S. tariffs.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlined ambitious investment plans in sectors like technology and renewable energy, urging investors to explore opportunities at the upcoming summit. He announced initiatives including space, drones, and the establishment of a quantum valley in Amaravati.

(With inputs from agencies.)