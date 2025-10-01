Tragic Collision on Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway
An ambulance driver was killed and another person seriously injured in a collision with a bus on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway. The incident occurred near Piparpur Railway Station, involving a bus from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. The driver, Izhar, was a Mumbai resident.
- Country:
- India
A fatal collision took place on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway when a bus struck an ambulance near the Piparpur Railway Station. The accident resulted in the death of the ambulance driver, Izhar, and left another individual seriously injured, according to police reports.
On Tuesday night, an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus from Bahraich depot, headed to Ayodhya, collided with the ambulance. The medic van was entering the main road when the tragic accident occurred. Police confirmed the death of Izhar, who hailed from Mumbai, at the scene.
The injured individual was quickly transported to Sultanpur district hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, authorities sent Izhar's body for a post-mortem examination, stated Piparpur Station House Officer Ramraj Kushwaha.
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- accident
- Prayagraj-Ayodhya
- ambulance
- bus
- traffic
- fatal
- Izhar
- Uttar Pradesh
- post-mortem
ALSO READ
Major Drug Bust: Hyderabad Police Intercepts Rs 6.25 Crore Worth of Ganja
US-South Korea Visa Agreement: New Channels for Business Workers
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled
Delhi Faces Traffic Turmoil as Heavy Rain Deluges City
Skyward Surge: Projected Boom in Global Air Passenger Traffic