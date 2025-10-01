Left Menu

LTTS Secures $100 Million Deal to Drive AI Innovation in Semiconductor Industry

L&T Technology Services inked a significant $100 million multi-year deal with a US-based firm, enhancing its Sustainability segment. This partnership will see LTTS aiding the client's new product and platform development, using expertise in AI and automation to drive innovation in the semiconductor sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:55 IST
LTTS Secures $100 Million Deal to Drive AI Innovation in Semiconductor Industry
L&T Technology Services Wins USD 100 Million Multi-Year Program from US-Based Industrial Equipment Manufacturer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a prominent player in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, has announced a landmark achievement in its Sustainability segment. The company has signed a multiyear, $100 million agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer that operates in the semiconductor value chain.

Under this transformative deal, LTTS will bolster the client's initiatives in areas like new product development, sustenance engineering, and platform automation. Leveraging its proficiency in AI, computer vision, and cutting-edge automation technologies, LTTS plans to establish a Center of Excellence to further accelerate innovation and streamline the client's transition into a digital and AI-focused future.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS, expressed his commitment to strengthening this partnership, emphasizing the importance of AI-driven innovation in addressing engineering challenges. With this collaboration, LTTS aims to enhance the client's market position and maintain a competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

Raipur Gears Up for Pivotal Police Conference on National Security

 India
2
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

 India
3
Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

 Global
4
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025