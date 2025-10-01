Left Menu

Eurozone Manufacturing Faces Setback Amidst Falling New Orders

Eurozone manufacturing returned to contraction in September due to a steep decline in new orders, as reported by the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI. Production continues to rise marginally, but employment and business confidence face downturns. A notable regional disparity in growth is evident across the eurozone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:32 IST
Eurozone Manufacturing Faces Setback Amidst Falling New Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In September, eurozone manufacturing activity slipped back into contraction, with new orders falling at their fastest rate in six months, according to an HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI survey.

The index dipped below the growth threshold to 49.8 from 50.7 in August, indicating the industrial sector's shaky recovery.

Production rose for the seventh consecutive month but at a slower pace, while job cuts and a decline in outstanding orders overshadowed some areas of growth like the Netherlands.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
2
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India
3
Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

 Global
4
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025