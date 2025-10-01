Left Menu

Euro Zone Industrial Struggles: Manufacturing Contraction Resumes in September

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted in September as new orders fell at their quickest pace in six months. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.8, signaling fragile industrial recovery. Manufacturing expanded marginally with a notable decline in employment conditions, highlighting challenges facing major economies like Germany, France, and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:40 IST
Euro Zone Industrial Struggles: Manufacturing Contraction Resumes in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone slid back into contraction territory in September, with new orders experiencing the fastest decline in six months, a recent survey revealed on Wednesday.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, decreased to 49.8 from August's 50.7. This drop signified the first instance of non-growth since surpassing the 50-point benchmark line in mid-2022. 'For seven consecutive months, euro zone production has inched upwards monthly, albeit sluggishly,' noted Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Despite consistent factory output growth since March, the pace slowed significantly, with the index slipping to 50.9 from 52.5. Employment conditions deteriorated further as job cuts accelerated, marking the fastest rate in three months. Significant progress was made in reducing backlogs, but the euro zone faced a divergent performance, as the Netherlands led in expansion while economies like Germany, France, and Italy registered downturns.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
2
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India
3
Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

 Global
4
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Digital Phone Locks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: No Charges for UPI Transactions, Exploring Dig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025