Left Menu

Myanmar Hunger Crisis: Escalating Need Amidst Conflict

Hunger in Myanmar is escalating due to conflict following a 2021 military coup. The U.N. estimates 16 million people face acute food insecurity. Particularly in conflict-hit Rakhine, food prices have soared, and aid access is restricted. The crisis is driving Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, worsening their conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:08 IST
Myanmar Hunger Crisis: Escalating Need Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hunger is proliferating in Myanmar, a Southeast Asian nation beset by conflict after a 2021 military coup displaced an elected government. According to the United Nations, 3.6 million people are displaced, with millions lacking critical humanitarian aid due to insufficient funding.

The World Food Programme warns that over 16 million Myanmar residents are acutely food insecure, representing a substantial portion of the population. This alarming statistic places Myanmar among the highest global priority hunger hotspots.

Conditions are direst in the conflict-stricken state of Rakhine, where aid delivery is restricted, and food prices have quadrupled. Many Rohingya families, facing severe malnutrition, are fleeing to overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

 Global
2
Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

Government Announces 6.59% Hike in Wheat MSP for 2026-27

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Accused of Militarizing PoJK

 United Kingdom
4
Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

Bridgewater's Macro Mastery: Hedge Fund Triumphs Amid Market Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025