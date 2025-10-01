Left Menu

Forging New Alliances: Maharashtra and Germany's Joint Vision for a Sustainable Future

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar proposed a joint steering committee with Germany for enhanced cooperation in green energy, education, and culture. Meetings with German officials addressed existing partnerships, skill migration, and vocational training. Pawar emphasized resolving challenges for German investors and creating job opportunities for Maharashtra's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:18 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar underscored the importance of establishing a joint steering committee with Germany to foster cooperation in green energy, education, and culture.

The announcement came following a meeting with a German delegation led by Consul General Christoph Hallier at the Sahyadri Guest House. Discussions focused on current Maharashtra-Germany partnerships, progress in the Maharashtra-Baden-Württemberg alliance, and new agreements on skill migration and vocational training.

Pawar reassured German entrepreneurs of assistance while highlighting the need for enhanced job opportunities in Germany for Maharashtra's youth. He expressed optimism about strengthened bilateral ties facilitating technological advancement, skill development, and investment opportunities in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

