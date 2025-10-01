Forging New Alliances: Maharashtra and Germany's Joint Vision for a Sustainable Future

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar underscored the importance of establishing a joint steering committee with Germany to foster cooperation in green energy, education, and culture.

The announcement came following a meeting with a German delegation led by Consul General Christoph Hallier at the Sahyadri Guest House. Discussions focused on current Maharashtra-Germany partnerships, progress in the Maharashtra-Baden-Württemberg alliance, and new agreements on skill migration and vocational training.

Pawar reassured German entrepreneurs of assistance while highlighting the need for enhanced job opportunities in Germany for Maharashtra's youth. He expressed optimism about strengthened bilateral ties facilitating technological advancement, skill development, and investment opportunities in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)