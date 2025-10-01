Left Menu

Real Estate Leaders Appeal for Repo Rate Reduction

Real estate organizations CREDAI and NAREDCO urge the RBI to lower the repo rate to stimulate demand for affordable housing. They emphasize the need for banks to transmit rate cuts to homebuyers, as steady borrowing costs can enhance buyer confidence. A future repo rate cut could benefit the sector and related industries.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:25 IST
In a call to action, real estate associations CREDAI and NAREDCO have urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower its key repo rate in the upcoming monetary policy announcement, aiming to boost demand in the housing sector, particularly for affordable homes.

The groups expressed their hope that banks will pass on the benefits of past rate cuts to both current and new home loan borrowers, following the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.5 percent pending a clearer understanding of international economic trends.

Highlighting the importance of predictable borrowing costs, CREDAI President Shekhar Patel explained that stability in interest rates is crucial for long-term planning by buyers and developers alike. The real estate sector looks forward to potential repo rate reductions to energize housing demand, especially amid increased prices and slower sales in major cities.

