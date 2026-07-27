Berlin Pride Tragedy: German Chancellor Vows Action

Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledges action after a tragic attack during Berlin Pride, where a car-ramming incident left one Polish victim dead and others injured. The suspected attacker, Abdul Ballout, was shot dead by police. The case raises questions on surveillance of convicted criminals and potential jurisdiction changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:34 IST
Berlin Pride Tragedy: German Chancellor Vows Action
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to respond decisively following a deadly attack on the Berlin Pride event. The tragic incident unfolded on Saturday evening when a car rammed into the celebration, killing a Polish woman and injuring others.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, had been convicted previously for attempting to join the Islamic State. Despite his background, questions arise as to how he managed to approach the event under supposed surveillance.

This incident has sparked a national debate on the effectiveness of monitoring convicted criminals. Merz has requested an investigation into potential jurisdictional changes to address such risks in the future.

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