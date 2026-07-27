Olympic Skating Legend Fights EU Sanctions: Tatiana Navka's Legal Battle

Tatiana Navka, a famed former Olympic ice-skater and wife of Dmitry Peskov, is challenging EU sanctions in court. The sanctions, targeting figures linked to Russian activities in Ukraine, include travel bans and financial restrictions.

Navka, originally from Soviet Ukraine, argues the EU has not sufficiently justified the sanctions against her. She contends that legal errors were made and disputes the alleged connection to the undermining of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Asserting both material and reputational damages, Navka seeks over €2 million. Her case is echoed by Yekaterina Ignatova, linked to Sergei Chemezov of Rostec, pursuing a similar legal course against EU measures.