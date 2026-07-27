Kazakhstan's Oil Dilemma: A Crisis of Reliance and Global Impact

Kazakhstan, one of the world's top oil producers, has slashed its daily output by over half, following the shutdown of its primary export terminal in Russia's Black Sea. The closure was attributed to drone attacks, raising concerns about global oil supply, according to an industry source.

This incident underscores Kazakhstan's heavy reliance on Russia for energy exports, given it is the largest landlocked country. On Sunday, Kazakhstan's oil and gas condensate production dipped to 1 million barrels per day from the usual 2.16 million bpd, as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) faced a week-long suspension.

The pipeline, crucial for over 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports, resumed operations on Monday, with two oil tankers berthed for loading. Despite the resumed operations, the geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia pose ongoing risks to the region's oil infrastructure.