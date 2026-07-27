Malawi's Power Leap: A New Era with Utility-Scale Battery Storage

Malawi has launched its first utility-scale battery storage system, a 20-megawatt facility, to enhance power stability. Aimed at improving resilience against climate impacts, this project, funded by the Global Energy Alliance, intends to boost electricity access from 25% to 70% by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:39 IST
Malawi's Power Leap: A New Era with Utility-Scale Battery Storage
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  • Country:
  • Malawi

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Malawi has commissioned its first utility-scale battery storage system, marking a pivotal development in southern Africa. Aside from South Africa and Namibia, Malawi becomes the only nation in the region with such an infrastructure, geared towards stabilizing its fragile power supply.

As climate change continues to pose challenges, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) activated the 20-megawatt facility to fortify energy resilience. This is crucial, considering the El Nino-induced climate patterns threatening reduced water flow in the Shire River, Malawi’s primary hydropower source.

The initiative holds promise for improving the country's electricity accessibility, currently at 25%, with a goal to reach 70% by 2030. To further this progress, three additional battery storage facilities are planned, bolstered by backing from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, aiming for a transformative impact on Malawian society.

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