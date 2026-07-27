Perenco's Pollution Peril in the DRC
Human Rights Watch reports that pollution from oil operations by Perenco in the Democratic Republic of Congo is posing health risks to local communities, particularly causing respiratory illnesses and chest pain.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
Human Rights Watch accused the French-British oil company Perenco of creating pollution that endangers communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The organization's report, released on Monday, highlights the link between Perenco’s operations and serious health issues such as respiratory ailments and chest pain among local residents.
The potential health impacts underscore the urgent need for environmental accountability and safety measures in the region.