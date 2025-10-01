Max URB_N Unmute: The Rap Revolution Shaking Up South India

In a groundbreaking cultural event, Max URB_N and Spotify collaborated to introduce India's inaugural fashion-driven rap concert series, the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour. Traversing Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the tour electrified audiences with its unique blend of music and fashion.

The lineup boasted notable artists such as Baby Jean, Kayden Sharma, and Chennai's own Paal Dabba, who have collectively amassed an impressive 45.2 lakh monthly Spotify listeners. The tour was more than a musical experience; it was an embodiment of South Indian hip-hop, drawing crowds by the thousands and reaffirming the genre's firm foothold in the region.

The initiative, as articulated by Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion, aims to align with youth culture by bridging fashion and rap. The tour has established a new cultural domain, showcasing the authentic voices of hip-hop and creating a vibrant intersection of style and music for Generation Z.

(With inputs from agencies.)