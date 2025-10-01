Max URB_N Unmute: The Rap Revolution Shaking Up South India
Max URB_N and Spotify joined forces for the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour, India's first fashion-led rap concert series. The tour spanned three cities, featuring artists like Paal Dabba, Baby Jean, and Kayden Sharma, creating a cultural sensation and redefining youth culture through rap and fashion.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking cultural event, Max URB_N and Spotify collaborated to introduce India's inaugural fashion-driven rap concert series, the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour. Traversing Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the tour electrified audiences with its unique blend of music and fashion.
The lineup boasted notable artists such as Baby Jean, Kayden Sharma, and Chennai's own Paal Dabba, who have collectively amassed an impressive 45.2 lakh monthly Spotify listeners. The tour was more than a musical experience; it was an embodiment of South Indian hip-hop, drawing crowds by the thousands and reaffirming the genre's firm foothold in the region.
The initiative, as articulated by Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion, aims to align with youth culture by bridging fashion and rap. The tour has established a new cultural domain, showcasing the authentic voices of hip-hop and creating a vibrant intersection of style and music for Generation Z.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Max URB_N
- Spotify
- rap concert
- South Tour
- India
- hip-hop
- Chennai
- Paal Dabba
- Baby Jean
- Kayden Sharma
ALSO READ
Modi Warns of Demographic Manipulation Threat to India's Unity
BCCI's Centre of Excellence: The Nucleus of Indian Sports Mastery
Air India Launches Non-Stop Delhi-Manila Flight, Expanding Southeast Asia Presence
India Sees Retail Revolution as D2C Brands Expand Offline
India Dominates ISSF Junior World Cup With Stellar Performance