Left Menu

Max URB_N Unmute: The Rap Revolution Shaking Up South India

Max URB_N and Spotify joined forces for the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour, India's first fashion-led rap concert series. The tour spanned three cities, featuring artists like Paal Dabba, Baby Jean, and Kayden Sharma, creating a cultural sensation and redefining youth culture through rap and fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:59 IST
Max URB_N Unmute: The Rap Revolution Shaking Up South India
Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - Spotify India, Paal Dabba - Rapper, Ms Shipra Srivastava, Media and Partner Marketing Lead - Spotify India, Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO Max Fashion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking cultural event, Max URB_N and Spotify collaborated to introduce India's inaugural fashion-driven rap concert series, the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour. Traversing Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the tour electrified audiences with its unique blend of music and fashion.

The lineup boasted notable artists such as Baby Jean, Kayden Sharma, and Chennai's own Paal Dabba, who have collectively amassed an impressive 45.2 lakh monthly Spotify listeners. The tour was more than a musical experience; it was an embodiment of South Indian hip-hop, drawing crowds by the thousands and reaffirming the genre's firm foothold in the region.

The initiative, as articulated by Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion, aims to align with youth culture by bridging fashion and rap. The tour has established a new cultural domain, showcasing the authentic voices of hip-hop and creating a vibrant intersection of style and music for Generation Z.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qualcomm's Strategic Shift to Arm's V9 Architecture Boosts AI Capabilities

Qualcomm's Strategic Shift to Arm's V9 Architecture Boosts AI Capabilities

 Global
2
Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US

Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US

 India
3
Reliance Industries Poised for Growth Amid Diesel Surge and Financial Tailwinds

Reliance Industries Poised for Growth Amid Diesel Surge and Financial Tailwi...

 India
4
Devastating Verdict in Northern England Grooming Scandal

Devastating Verdict in Northern England Grooming Scandal

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025