Amit Shah Hails Cabinet's Double Boost for Employees and Infrastructure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Union Cabinet's decision to increase Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 3%, benefiting central government employees and pensioners. He also commended the plan to enhance NH-715 in Assam, facilitating economic growth and strengthening India's energy sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:04 IST
Amit Shah Hails Cabinet's Double Boost for Employees and Infrastructure
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent. He described it as a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central government employees and their families on the eve of Vijaya Dashami.

In addition, Shah lauded the cabinet's decision to expand the existing Kalibor-Numaligarh section of National Highway-715 in Assam to four lanes. This infrastructure upgrade aligns with Modi's vision for accelerated economic growth in Assam.

The DA and DR hike, effective from July 1, 2025, is set to benefit approximately 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners. Shah emphasized that the highway project will enhance the flow of goods and services, boosting Numaligarh's role in securing India's energy sufficiency.

