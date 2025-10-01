Left Menu

Max URB_N and Spotify: Igniting India's Fashion-Infused Rap Revolution

Max URB_N and Spotify launched India's first fashion-rap tour, the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour, redefining cultural expression across three southern cities. Featuring local rap icons and innovative fan experiences, the tour blurred the lines between music and fashion, while amplifying South India's vibrant hip-hop scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:15 IST
Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales - Spotify India, Paal Dabba - Rapper, Ms Shipra Srivastava, Media and Partner Marketing Lead - Spotify India, Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO Max Fashion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India reports from Bangalore, Karnataka on a groundbreaking cultural collaboration involving Max URB_N and Spotify, as they orchestrate India's inaugural fashion-centric rap concert series, the Max URB_N Unmute: South Tour. The event unfolded across three major southern cities, creating a new cultural paradigm blending music and fashion.

The tour featured Indian rap stalwarts like Baby Jean, Kayden Sharma, and Paal Dabba, who collectively boast over 45.2 lakh monthly Spotify listeners. Each live performance captivated massive audiences, showcasing South India's hip-hop scene as a dominant force. An exclusive anthem for the tour encapsulated regional rhythms and street slang, amplifying the immersive cultural experience.

Max Fashion's Deputy CEO, Sumit Chandna, highlighted the venture as a fusion of rap's unapologetic authenticity and the brand's ongoing commitment to youth culture. Spotify India's Head of Sales, Arjun Ravi Kolady, emphasized the platform's dedication to elevating local hip-hop voices, marking the partnership as a milestone in India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

