Runwal Developers Set to Revolutionize Real Estate with Massive IPO

Runwal Developers, a prominent real estate firm, has filed a draft with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore via an IPO. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,700 crore and a Rs 300 crore offer for sale by promoter Sandeep Subhash Runwal, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus.

The company aims to use Rs 1,300 crore from the fresh issuance towards debt repayment and general corporate purposes. Additionally, there's potential for a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 340 crore, which would reduce the fresh issue size if completed.

Founded in 1988, Runwal Developers has established itself in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, with a diverse portfolio that includes residential, commercial, and organized retail projects. The company has completed 35 projects, with 17 ongoing and 24 upcoming. In FY25, its operations generated Rs 1,163 crore in revenue and Rs 137.4 crore in net profit.