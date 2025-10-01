Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on pharmaceutical pricing has sent ripples through the industry, compelling drug manufacturers to reconsider their pricing strategies and domestic operations. The looming threat of a 100% tariff on branded drug imports has spurred significant action among industry players.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has emerged as the first to respond, striking a deal to reduce drug prices in Medicaid and for new medications. This strategic move, meant to alleviate potential tariff impacts, also boosts its U.S. investment by $70 billion. The deal has set expectations for other companies to follow suit in a bid to match Pfizer's concessions.

With a government shutdown underway, Trump's administration remains steadfast in its commitment to lowering prescription costs for Americans. The drive for rapid concessions from pharmaceutical firms has left the sector scrambling, as industry experts caution that such substantial price shifts require broader systemic changes in the healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)