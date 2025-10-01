Young Titans: Zepto Co-Founders Skyrocket to Billionaire Status

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, the Gen-Z masterminds behind the e-commerce platform Zepto, have made history as the youngest billionaires on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

With net worths of Rs 4,480 crore and Rs 5,380 crore respectively, Zepto's meteoric rise signals a shift in wealth creation dynamics, as noted by Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India.

The platform, boasting a USD 5.9 billion valuation, exemplifies the new wave of rapid tech-driven success stories emerging from India.