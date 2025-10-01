Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

In a significant economic development, Roche Pharma, a leading Swiss healthcare company, declared it will invest 1.5 billion Swiss Francs in India over the next five years. This announcement came on Wednesday, aligning with the European Free Trade Association's trade pact with India, officially activated the same day.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Roche's move marks a strategic commitment to the Indian market, as highlighted by Francois du Toit, Roche Pharma's Area Head for Central Eastern Europe, Turkiye, Russia, and the Indian Subcontinent. The investment focuses on Roche's core businesses, with a special emphasis on research and development.

Additionally, Roche plans to partner with national programs such as Ayushman Bharat to broaden access to its innovative healthcare solutions. Alongside Roche, 18 other companies from the EFTA region, including industry leaders like Skyrrup and LGT India, have expressed interest in investing in India, signifying a broader investment trend under the new free trade agreement.