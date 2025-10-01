Left Menu

Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations

Swiss healthcare giant Roche Pharma has announced a substantial investment of 1.5 billion Swiss Francs in India as part of the EFTA trade deal. This commitment underscores Roche's long-term strategy to establish India as a crucial hub for innovation and bolster its global R&D capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:56 IST
Roche Pharma's Major Investment in India: A New Chapter in EFTA Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic development, Roche Pharma, a leading Swiss healthcare company, declared it will invest 1.5 billion Swiss Francs in India over the next five years. This announcement came on Wednesday, aligning with the European Free Trade Association's trade pact with India, officially activated the same day.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Roche's move marks a strategic commitment to the Indian market, as highlighted by Francois du Toit, Roche Pharma's Area Head for Central Eastern Europe, Turkiye, Russia, and the Indian Subcontinent. The investment focuses on Roche's core businesses, with a special emphasis on research and development.

Additionally, Roche plans to partner with national programs such as Ayushman Bharat to broaden access to its innovative healthcare solutions. Alongside Roche, 18 other companies from the EFTA region, including industry leaders like Skyrrup and LGT India, have expressed interest in investing in India, signifying a broader investment trend under the new free trade agreement.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a Life Cut Short

Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a...

 India
2
Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

 India
3
Screwworm Outbreak Threatens Mexico; Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Screwworm Outbreak Threatens Mexico; Diplomatic Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Digvijaya Singh to Take Legal Action Over Textile Market Eviction Allegations

Digvijaya Singh to Take Legal Action Over Textile Market Eviction Allegation...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025