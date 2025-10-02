Italian Union Strikes Over Gaza Aid Flotilla
Italy's largest union has announced a general strike on Friday to protest the handling of a flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. Demonstrations occurred in several Italian cities, disrupting train services in Naples, following reports of 20 unidentified vessels nearing the flotilla.
Italy's largest union has declared a general strike for Friday, targeting the treatment of an international flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. This development was disclosed by union representatives on Wednesday.
Protests erupted in multiple Italian cities, showcasing widespread support for the cause. Notably, in Naples, demonstrators took bold action by halting train services at the main station. This disruption followed reports claiming the approach of approximately 20 unidentified vessels towards the flotilla.
These coordinated demonstrations underscore the increasing tension surrounding the humanitarian mission and the solidarity displayed by Italian citizens in support of Gaza.
