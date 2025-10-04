Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Claims Lives
Two men, Raghunath alias Pawan and Jaswant, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The authorities are working to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
In a tragic incident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, two men lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The victims, identified as Raghunath alias Pawan and Jaswant, both aged 30, hailed from Kanpur Dehat district. The impact of the collision left their motorcycle completely wrecked.
The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and are currently investigating to ascertain the vehicle responsible for this fatal accident.
