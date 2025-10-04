Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Claims Lives

Two men, Raghunath alias Pawan and Jaswant, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The authorities are working to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:51 IST
Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, two men lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Raghunath alias Pawan and Jaswant, both aged 30, hailed from Kanpur Dehat district. The impact of the collision left their motorcycle completely wrecked.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and are currently investigating to ascertain the vehicle responsible for this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

