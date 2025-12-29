Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Vidisha: Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal

A tragic accident in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of three men and serious injuries to three others. Their car collided with a stationary dumper truck on the way back from a birthday celebration. The truck was impounded and a negligence case filed.

Updated: 29-12-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic early morning accident claimed the lives of three men in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, when their car collided with a stationary dumper truck. They were returning home from a birthday celebration, according to local police.

The accident occurred near Melua outpost under Kurwai police station. The impact was severe enough to lodge part of the car into the truck, underscoring the crash's violence.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Ankit Sahu, Tanmay Sharma, and Jagdish Sahu. Three others were seriously injured and hospitalized. A negligence case has been filed, and the dumper truck has been impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

