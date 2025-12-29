Tragic Collision in Vidisha: Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal

A tragic early morning accident claimed the lives of three men in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, when their car collided with a stationary dumper truck. They were returning home from a birthday celebration, according to local police.

The accident occurred near Melua outpost under Kurwai police station. The impact was severe enough to lodge part of the car into the truck, underscoring the crash's violence.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Ankit Sahu, Tanmay Sharma, and Jagdish Sahu. Three others were seriously injured and hospitalized. A negligence case has been filed, and the dumper truck has been impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)