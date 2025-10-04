Tragic Collision at Beladhara Gate: Lives Lost, Investigation Ongoing
A devastating collision between a private bus and a car near Beladhara Gate resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left two others seriously injured. The accident occurred while the victims were en route to Dharmasthala. Police investigations are currently underway.
A tragic accident took place when a private bus collided head-on with a car near Beladhara Gate, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving two others seriously injured. The incident was reported on Saturday by local police authorities.
The bus was on route from Tumakuru to Pavagada when it collided with the ill-fated car, whose passengers hailed from various villages in Koratagere taluk. They were travelling to the pilgrimage site of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.
In the chaos that followed, the driver of the bus fled the scene. Tumakuru Rural Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.
