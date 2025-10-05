Left Menu

Metro Railway Kolkata Adjusts Blue Line Services for Laxmi Puja Festivities

Metro Railway in Kolkata will operate fewer services on the Blue Line for Laxmi Puja, reducing from the usual 272 to 236 services. This adjustment aligns with the festival, which is a key cultural event following Durga Puja. Normal services will continue on other metro lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:29 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata Adjusts Blue Line Services for Laxmi Puja Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Metro Railway has announced a modification in its Blue Line services for Laxmi Puja, a significant festival in West Bengal celebrated shortly after Durga Puja. The decision sees services reduced from the typical 272 to 236.

Officials detailed that the first service will commence from Noapara to Sahid Khudiram at 6:50 am and from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar at 6:54 am. Meanwhile, the last service departing Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram will be at 9:28 pm.

Despite these changes on the Blue Line, which remains the city's busiest route, other lines like the Green, Yellow, Purple, and Orange will continue their normal operations, ensuring comprehensive service throughout the city.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025