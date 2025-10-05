Metro Railway Kolkata Adjusts Blue Line Services for Laxmi Puja Festivities
Metro Railway in Kolkata will operate fewer services on the Blue Line for Laxmi Puja, reducing from the usual 272 to 236 services. This adjustment aligns with the festival, which is a key cultural event following Durga Puja. Normal services will continue on other metro lines.
Kolkata's Metro Railway has announced a modification in its Blue Line services for Laxmi Puja, a significant festival in West Bengal celebrated shortly after Durga Puja. The decision sees services reduced from the typical 272 to 236.
Officials detailed that the first service will commence from Noapara to Sahid Khudiram at 6:50 am and from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar at 6:54 am. Meanwhile, the last service departing Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram will be at 9:28 pm.
Despite these changes on the Blue Line, which remains the city's busiest route, other lines like the Green, Yellow, Purple, and Orange will continue their normal operations, ensuring comprehensive service throughout the city.
