Japan Grants ¥3 Billion to Ghana for Major Upgrade of Kumasi Inner Ring Road

In a landmark infrastructure development, the Government of Ghana has signed a ¥3 billion (Japanese Yen) grant agreement—equivalent to approximately US$20 million—with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to finance a comprehensive upgrade of the Inner Ring Road in Kumasi. The initiative is expected to significantly ease chronic traffic congestion and enhance mobility in Ghana’s second-largest city, which serves as a critical hub for trade and transport across West Africa.

Revitalizing a Key Economic Artery

The Inner Ring Road forms part of the Takoradi/Tema Ports–Ouagadougou Corridor, a major regional route connecting Ghana’s coastal ports to landlocked Burkina Faso. The 3.2-kilometre section between Santasi and Ahodwo Roundabouts has become one of Kumasi’s most congested and accident-prone areas due to rapid population growth and increasing vehicle numbers.

Under the agreement, the project will deliver:

Widening of 3.2 km of the Inner Ring Road to improve traffic flow.

Modernized intersections equipped with intelligent traffic signals.

Upgraded pedestrian walkways and drainage systems for safety and resilience.

Enhanced linkages between the Santasi Roundabout and the N8 highway.

Upon completion, average travel speeds on this stretch are projected to more than triple, drastically cutting travel times for commuters and freight operators.

Partnership for Urban Transformation

The agreement was signed in Accra by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and representatives of JICA. Dr. Forson praised Japan’s long-standing partnership with Ghana, describing the project as a “strategic investment in the heart of the Ashanti Region.”

“This initiative is more than a road project—it is a catalyst for growth,” the Minister said. “Improved mobility means better access to markets, smoother logistics for traders, and reduced costs for businesses operating within the Kumasi metropolis.”

Aligning with Ghana’s Infrastructure Vision

Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Governs Kwame Agbodza, said the Inner Ring Road rehabilitation is a core component of a broader modernization agenda for Kumasi’s transport network.

“We are deeply grateful to JICA for this generous support and continued partnership with Ghana,” Agbodza stated. “But this is only one piece of the puzzle. From the Suame Interchange to the Konongo Bypass and the forthcoming 45km Kumasi Outer Ring Road, our vision is to reshape Kumasi’s transport landscape and unlock economic and social opportunities for millions.”

He emphasized that the project will complement ongoing initiatives under the government’s Transport Sector Master Plan, aimed at ensuring sustainable, safe, and inclusive urban mobility.

Japan’s Commitment to Africa’s Connectivity

Representing JICA Ghana, Mr. ODA Ryotaro underscored the broader developmental significance of the partnership. “This project is especially significant as it marks the first Grant Aid to be newly delivered from the Government of Japan after TICAD 9 in August,” he said.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) is a cornerstone of Japan’s engagement with Africa, and the latest agreement aligns with the Yokohama Declaration, which highlights improved transport connectivity as a driver of economic growth and prosperity.

“Through this project, Japan reaffirms its commitment to supporting Ghana’s sustainable urban development,” Ryotaro added. “Beyond easing congestion, the upgraded Inner Ring Road will enhance access to schools, hospitals, and markets, reduce accident risks, and promote a safer, healthier environment in Kumasi.”

Economic and Social Impacts

Kumasi’s Inner Ring Road is a lifeline for commerce, linking major industrial and residential zones. The project is expected to:

Boost trade efficiency along the Takoradi/Tema–Ouagadougou corridor.

Improve road safety , with new pedestrian infrastructure and traffic management systems.

Reduce vehicle emissions and travel costs through shorter journey times.

Support urban resilience by improving drainage and mitigating flood risks.

Experts predict that the upgrade will have ripple effects throughout the Ashanti Region, stimulating investment, creating construction jobs, and strengthening logistics networks crucial for Ghana’s regional competitiveness.

Strengthening Ghana–Japan Relations

The grant agreement represents another milestone in the decades-long partnership between Ghana and Japan, which spans infrastructure, energy, education, and health. Japan has previously funded projects such as the Tema Motorway Roundabout Improvement, the Sekondi Fishing Harbour rehabilitation, and multiple technical training programs for Ghanaian engineers and planners.

JICA’s continued engagement reflects Japan’s vision of supporting sustainable infrastructure development in Africa, emphasizing resilience, quality, and inclusivity.

Toward a Smarter, Connected Kumasi

With construction set to commence following final design approvals, residents of Kumasi can anticipate significant improvements in mobility and urban aesthetics. Once completed, the Inner Ring Road will not only reduce traffic bottlenecks but also enhance the city’s integration into national and regional transport corridors—paving the way for Kumasi to become a model of smart, sustainable urban development in West Africa.