India's Maritime Milestone: Shivalik's Arrival

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday heralded a significant addition to India's maritime capabilities with the arrival of the Shivalik, the country's third very large gas carrier (VLGC). The vessel was received at Visakhapatnam Port under the Indian flag, marking a stride in India's maritime self-reliance and participation in global energy trade.

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd's (SCI) newest fleet member, Shivalik, which draws its name from the Himalayan range, underscores India's maritime resurgence, highlighted Sonowal. Built in South Korea, the ship boasts advanced marine engineering equipped with segregated tanks and state-of-the-art safety and efficiency standards.

Prior to reaching India, Shivalik completed its maiden voyage, loading over 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, including propane and butane, from Ruwais, UAE. This development is seen as a strategic bolster to India's energy ties with the Arabian Gulf, ensuring reliable LPG transportation. SCI is collaborating with oil PSUs to expand the fleet further, aiming to enhance India's maritime prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)