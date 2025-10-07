Left Menu

India and EU Fast-Track FTA Talks with Strategic Brussels Visit

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal will visit Brussels to meet EU officials to progress free trade agreement negotiations, aiming for completion by December. Enhanced trade and investment ties between India and EU can create synergistic opportunities in technology and innovation sectors, facilitating mutual economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:30 IST
India and EU Fast-Track FTA Talks with Strategic Brussels Visit
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is set to travel to Brussels this week to meet with European Commission Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand, as part of efforts to advance the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations. Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the visit on Tuesday, highlighting the positive dialogues occurring between the EU and India.

The Indian government is keen to collaborate with the EU, balancing each other's sensitivities to finalize a comprehensive and fair agreement by December. Goyal, accompanied by a business delegation, is also on an official visit discussing trade enhancements with Qatar.

Meanwhile, India looks forward to leveraging the European Union's prowess in innovation and technology, while offering its skilled workforce to the EU. The bilateral discussions, in their 14th round, are set to address 23 policy areas aimed at improving trade in goods and services, among other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Regional Support Rallies for Afghanistan's Post-Conflict Progress

Regional Support Rallies for Afghanistan's Post-Conflict Progress

 Russian Federation
2
Ex-Policemen Jailed for Custodial Death, Acquitted of Murder Charge

Ex-Policemen Jailed for Custodial Death, Acquitted of Murder Charge

 India
3
Haryana Shines at World Expo 2025: A Blend of Culture and Economic Ambition

Haryana Shines at World Expo 2025: A Blend of Culture and Economic Ambition

 India
4
Maharashtra Gov's Major Admin Shifts: New Faces at Helm

Maharashtra Gov's Major Admin Shifts: New Faces at Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025