India and EU Fast-Track FTA Talks with Strategic Brussels Visit

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is set to travel to Brussels this week to meet with European Commission Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand, as part of efforts to advance the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations. Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the visit on Tuesday, highlighting the positive dialogues occurring between the EU and India.

The Indian government is keen to collaborate with the EU, balancing each other's sensitivities to finalize a comprehensive and fair agreement by December. Goyal, accompanied by a business delegation, is also on an official visit discussing trade enhancements with Qatar.

Meanwhile, India looks forward to leveraging the European Union's prowess in innovation and technology, while offering its skilled workforce to the EU. The bilateral discussions, in their 14th round, are set to address 23 policy areas aimed at improving trade in goods and services, among other sectors.

