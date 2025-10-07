India Greenlights Major Expansion of Railway Network

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned four expansive railway projects spanning 18 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, requiring an investment of approximately Rs 24,634 crore. These developments will extend the Indian Railways network by around 894 km, significantly boosting connectivity for people, goods, and services.

This initiative encompasses several multi-tracking projects, including a 314 km third and fourth line between Wardha and Bhusawal in Maharashtra, an 84 km fourth line between Gondia and Dongargarh (Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh), and a 259 km third and fourth line between Vadodara and Ratlam (Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh). Additionally, an 84 km fourth line will be developed between Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the enhanced line capacity's role in improving operational efficiency and service reliability. These projects support the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on multi-modal connectivity and logistics. Highlighted benefits extend to both tourism and freight sectors, promising economic and environmental advantages, including reduced oil imports and CO2 emissions.

