Breakdown Blunders: Delhi DTC Buses Face Daily Disruptions

Over the last two years, Delhi's DTC buses broke down an average of 112 times per day, totaling over 81,000 incidents. The data highlights frequent breakdowns across different regions and reveals efforts to curb the issue, such as quick response teams and enhanced maintenance programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Over the past two years, Delhi's DTC buses have been plagued with frequent breakdowns, averaging 112 incidents daily, according to data acquired through an RTI query by PTI. With more than 81,000 breakdowns reported, the issue affects multiple depots across the city.

Breakdowns are prevalent in various regions, with the Rohini and Narela depots in the North region recording significant numbers. Meanwhile, the South, East, and West regions also report substantial incidents, showing no clear solution in sight. Efforts to alleviate the situation include deploying quick response teams and revising maintenance protocols.

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizes reducing congestion and operational delays. Enhanced strategies such as nearby depot deployments and extensive driver training are being employed to address the ongoing crisis in public transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

