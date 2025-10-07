Breakdown Blunders: Delhi DTC Buses Face Daily Disruptions

Over the past two years, Delhi's DTC buses have been plagued with frequent breakdowns, averaging 112 incidents daily, according to data acquired through an RTI query by PTI. With more than 81,000 breakdowns reported, the issue affects multiple depots across the city.

Breakdowns are prevalent in various regions, with the Rohini and Narela depots in the North region recording significant numbers. Meanwhile, the South, East, and West regions also report substantial incidents, showing no clear solution in sight. Efforts to alleviate the situation include deploying quick response teams and revising maintenance protocols.

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizes reducing congestion and operational delays. Enhanced strategies such as nearby depot deployments and extensive driver training are being employed to address the ongoing crisis in public transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)