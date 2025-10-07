Global Currency Shifts Amid Political Upheavals
Political developments in Japan and France are influencing currency markets, with the yen dropping to a two-month low following Sanae Takaichi's leadership victory. This event, along with changes in France's political landscape, has caused significant movements in yen and euro values against the dollar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:23 IST
The currency markets are again being influenced by political changes, as the yen fell to a two-month low after Sanae Takaichi emerged victorious in Japan's leadership race.
Expectations that Japan's central bank will hold off on interest rate hikes have shifted, with Takaichi poised to become the next prime minister and promising economic stimulation through increased spending.
Meanwhile, the resignation of France's prime minister has kept the euro under pressure, raising the risk of fiscal instability and uncertainty in budget proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron Under Siege: Political Crisis Deepens in France
Sanae Takaichi: Poised to Break Barriers as Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Currency and Bond Markets Jitter as Japan and France Face Political Upheaval
Macron's Political Isolation Deepens as Prime Minister Resigns
Sanae Takaichi: Navigating Leadership Challenges as Japan's First Female Prime Minister