Left Menu

India's Salary Surge: A Resilient Growth Path

Salaries in India are projected to rise by 9% in 2026 despite global economic challenges, led by strong domestic consumption and policy measures. The AON survey highlights robust growth across key industries like real estate and NBFCs, with a notable decline in attrition rates suggesting improved employee retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:16 IST
India's Salary Surge: A Resilient Growth Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable development for the Indian workforce, salaries are anticipated to rise by 9% in 2026, according to a recent survey by AON. This growth is rooted in resilient domestic consumption, strategic investments, and supportive policy measures, offsetting global economic uncertainties.

AON's 'Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25 India', which collected data from over 1,060 organizations across 45 industries, highlights the highest salary increases in the real estate and infrastructure sectors at 10.9%, followed closely by non-banking financial companies at 10%.

The survey also points to a decrease in attrition rates, down to 17.1% in 2025, hinting at a stabilizing talent environment. Companies are leveraging this stability to invest in upskilling programs, fostering a robust talent pipeline capable of meeting future business challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

 India
2
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Sparks Debate

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Spar...

 India
3
Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

 India
4
Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest

Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing U...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025