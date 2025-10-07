India's Salary Surge: A Resilient Growth Path

In a remarkable development for the Indian workforce, salaries are anticipated to rise by 9% in 2026, according to a recent survey by AON. This growth is rooted in resilient domestic consumption, strategic investments, and supportive policy measures, offsetting global economic uncertainties.

AON's 'Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2024-25 India', which collected data from over 1,060 organizations across 45 industries, highlights the highest salary increases in the real estate and infrastructure sectors at 10.9%, followed closely by non-banking financial companies at 10%.

The survey also points to a decrease in attrition rates, down to 17.1% in 2025, hinting at a stabilizing talent environment. Companies are leveraging this stability to invest in upskilling programs, fostering a robust talent pipeline capable of meeting future business challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)