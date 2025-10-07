Power Struggle in Tata Trusts: A Conglomerate's Internal Turmoil

Tata Trusts, the cornerstone entity exerting significant influence over India's esteemed Tata conglomerate, finds itself mired in a fierce internal dispute. The discord among trustees, primarily over board appointments and governance protocols, escalated after the death of the respected leader, Ratan Tata.

On September 11, a pivotal meeting took place among trustees, spotlighting the contentious reappointment of Vijay Singh, a seasoned director and trustee. The proposal, initiated by Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, met resistance from a faction led by Mehli Mistry, highlighting the deepening rift within the Trusts.

This infighting not only threatens to destabilize the $180 billion conglomerate but also draws governmental scrutiny. As Tata Sons navigates regulatory mandates and strategic decisions, the looming question remains whether governance disputes could centralize control into the hands of a few.

