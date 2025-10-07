Left Menu

Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd, a Raipur-based firm, secured Bangladesh's first international rice import tender for 50,000 tonnes. The tender attracted bidders from multiple countries, with India emerging as a key supplier. This move boosts Indian rice demand, especially from West Bengal, amid Bangladesh's larger import plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Raipur | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:12 IST
Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd, based in Raipur, has emerged victorious in securing Bangladesh's first international rice import tender for 50,000 tonnes. The tender, which was floated by the interim Bangladeshi government, attracted bids from companies in India, Singapore, UAE, and Indonesia.

According to SP Jaiswal, AGM of Bagadiya Brothers, the firm won the tender by offering USD 359.77 per tonne and is required to deliver the consignment within 40 days. Meanwhile, director Rahul Khaitan of West Bengal's Jai Baba Bakreswar Rice Mill disclosed that this tender is part of Bangladesh's plan to import a total of 9 lakh tonnes of rice.

The initiative is expected to benefit Indian rice exporters significantly, particularly those in West Bengal. Bidders are optimistic, as Bangladesh's increased demand has already led to higher cereal prices and further private import opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
2
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
3
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
4
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025