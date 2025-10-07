Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender
Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd, a Raipur-based firm, secured Bangladesh's first international rice import tender for 50,000 tonnes. The tender attracted bidders from multiple countries, with India emerging as a key supplier. This move boosts Indian rice demand, especially from West Bengal, amid Bangladesh's larger import plans.
Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd, based in Raipur, has emerged victorious in securing Bangladesh's first international rice import tender for 50,000 tonnes. The tender, which was floated by the interim Bangladeshi government, attracted bids from companies in India, Singapore, UAE, and Indonesia.
According to SP Jaiswal, AGM of Bagadiya Brothers, the firm won the tender by offering USD 359.77 per tonne and is required to deliver the consignment within 40 days. Meanwhile, director Rahul Khaitan of West Bengal's Jai Baba Bakreswar Rice Mill disclosed that this tender is part of Bangladesh's plan to import a total of 9 lakh tonnes of rice.
The initiative is expected to benefit Indian rice exporters significantly, particularly those in West Bengal. Bidders are optimistic, as Bangladesh's increased demand has already led to higher cereal prices and further private import opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
