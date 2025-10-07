Airbus A320 Triumph: Shattering Boeing 737's Record

In a landmark achievement, Europe's Airbus has surpassed a significant milestone in commercial aviation, with its A320 series dethroning Boeing 737 as the most-delivered aircraft in history. The milestone was achieved with the delivery of an A320neo to Saudi Arabia's Flynas, reaching 12,260 since the series launched in 1988, as per aviation analytics from Cirium.

Both rivals, Airbus and Boeing, chose not to comment on the data revealed by top industry analyst Rob Morris. Over the past few years, demand for A320 and 737 models has soared, driven by a surge in global middle-class air travel, particularly spurred by economic expansion in Asia.

As Airbus celebrates becoming the leading manufacturer in narrow-body deliveries, the narrative showcases over 40 years of transatlantic industrial rivalry. Innovations like fly-by-wire technology on the A320, once contentious, set industry standards, underscoring the dynamic evolving aviation landscape shaped by historical disputes and strategic foresight.

