Left Menu

Airbus A320 Triumph: Shattering Boeing 737's Record

Airbus's A320 aircraft series overtakes the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered jetliner, with a historic delivery to Flynas. The achievement highlights decades of competition, technological advances, and strategic decisions shaping the aviation industry, while future innovations loom amid emerging global competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:33 IST
Airbus A320 Triumph: Shattering Boeing 737's Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark achievement, Europe's Airbus has surpassed a significant milestone in commercial aviation, with its A320 series dethroning Boeing 737 as the most-delivered aircraft in history. The milestone was achieved with the delivery of an A320neo to Saudi Arabia's Flynas, reaching 12,260 since the series launched in 1988, as per aviation analytics from Cirium.

Both rivals, Airbus and Boeing, chose not to comment on the data revealed by top industry analyst Rob Morris. Over the past few years, demand for A320 and 737 models has soared, driven by a surge in global middle-class air travel, particularly spurred by economic expansion in Asia.

As Airbus celebrates becoming the leading manufacturer in narrow-body deliveries, the narrative showcases over 40 years of transatlantic industrial rivalry. Innovations like fly-by-wire technology on the A320, once contentious, set industry standards, underscoring the dynamic evolving aviation landscape shaped by historical disputes and strategic foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
2
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
3
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
4
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025