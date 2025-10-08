Left Menu

Keir Starmer Advances Economic Ties with India: Scotch Whisky Set to Soar

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer embarks on a two-day visit to India to promote the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. A significant focus is on the Scotch whisky industry, expected to benefit significantly. The deal could increase UK jobs and boost the economy while liberalizing trade tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 05:00 IST
Keir Starmer Advances Economic Ties with India: Scotch Whisky Set to Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins his diplomatic mission to India, spotlighting the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and its potential to invigorate the Scotch whisky industry. The UK government anticipates the pact will enhance the Scottish economy by £190 million annually.

Starmer's entourage includes Scotch Whisky Association members, aiming to explore increased exports to India worth an estimated £1 billion per year. The Prime Minister's first state visit will involve discussions with Indian officials to bolster trade and diplomatic ties benefiting the entire UK. This initiative highlights a crucial moment for the whisky sector with impending tariff reductions.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement promises liberalised tariffs to penetrate India, the world's largest whisky market, offering Indian consumers more choices. The agreement, supported by PM Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, is projected to boost bilateral trade significantly, fostering substantial economic growth and new job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

 India
2
Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown

Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025