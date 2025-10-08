Keir Starmer Advances Economic Ties with India: Scotch Whisky Set to Soar

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins his diplomatic mission to India, spotlighting the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and its potential to invigorate the Scotch whisky industry. The UK government anticipates the pact will enhance the Scottish economy by £190 million annually.

Starmer's entourage includes Scotch Whisky Association members, aiming to explore increased exports to India worth an estimated £1 billion per year. The Prime Minister's first state visit will involve discussions with Indian officials to bolster trade and diplomatic ties benefiting the entire UK. This initiative highlights a crucial moment for the whisky sector with impending tariff reductions.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement promises liberalised tariffs to penetrate India, the world's largest whisky market, offering Indian consumers more choices. The agreement, supported by PM Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, is projected to boost bilateral trade significantly, fostering substantial economic growth and new job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)