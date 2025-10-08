Tesla's Affordable Range: A Controversial Expansion into Mass Market

Tesla has introduced more affordable versions of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan in an effort to widen its customer base. The new models, though less expensive than their predecessors, still carry steeper price tags—$39,990 and $36,990—that raise doubts about their potential to attract new buyers.

Amid intensifying competition in Europe and China, and the loss of a crucial $7,500 U.S. tax credit, Tesla hopes that its new Standard versions, with reduced premium features, can maintain its market position. However, analysts, including Tesla bull Dan Ives, expressed disappointment over the modest $5,000 price cut compared to higher trims, and Tesla's stock fell by 4.5%.

Concerns linger whether the new pricing strategy will stimulate sufficient demand, with some industry experts advocating for prices below $30,000 to effectively counter cheaper Chinese competitors. European markets pose additional challenges as a plethora of sub-$30,000 EV models await Tesla's arrival.