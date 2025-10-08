Artize and Mayfair Polo: A Fusion of Luxury and Legacy

Mayfair Polo, a newly established yet already celebrated name in the world of Indian polo, is setting its sights on the prestigious Jaipur Polo season. Partnering with the luxury brand Artize, renowned for its artistry and craftsmanship, this collaboration marks a pioneering step in the sport's storied history.

Under the leadership of 26-year-old Anay Shah, Mayfair Polo has become a modern beacon of polo, emphasizing not just on competition but also on a rich tradition of societal elegance. Shah's hands-on approach, both as a strategic leader and an active player, has been key to the team's burgeoning reputation in polo circuits stretching from Delhi to Mumbai.

Artize's backing of Mayfair Polo represents a confluence of cultures—merging the prestigious nature of the sport with the design-centric vision of the brand. This partnership is celebrated by both entities as a mutual commitment to the high standards of luxury and tradition. Mayfair Polo prepares to pen new chapters of victory with a busy schedule lined up in India's vibrant polo calendar.

