Sterling experienced mixed movements in the currency markets, slipping against the dollar but climbing versus the euro and yen amid ongoing concerns about the British economic landscape and the imminent budget announcement.

The euro and yen struggled for a third day against the dollar, influenced by political issues in France and Japan's expected fiscal spending increase. UK analysts anticipate limited growth this year with inflation potentially doubling to 4%, after recent data showed a slowdown in economic momentum.

Investor anxiety centered on possible tax hikes in the forthcoming budget, impacting sterling's performance, which was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3409. Experts underscore the role of strategic fiscal balancing by British politicians in maintaining economic stability, while global markets remain sensitive to shifts in U.S. policy and international developments.

