Prime Minister Modi Unveils Navi Mumbai's Cutting-Edge International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a modern greenfield project that promises to revolutionize air travel connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. Operated under a Public-Private Partnership, the airport is managed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture notably backed by Adani Airports Holdings Ltd., which holds a 74% stake, and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO), holding 26%.

This ambitious project is designed to alleviate congestion at the Mumbai International Airport and positions Navi Mumbai as a burgeoning global hub for aviation and logistics. Strategically located in Ulwe, approximately 37 kilometers from South Mumbai, NMIA spans an expansive 1,160 hectares. Its distinctive architecture takes inspiration from the lotus, with sculptural columns symbolizing the flower's unfurling petals, supporting the terminal's roof canopies. Initially opened with a single integrated terminal capable of handling 20 million passengers annually, the airport plans future expansions to accommodate up to 90 million passengers per year.

NMIA features two state-of-the-art Code F-compliant runways, each stretching 3,700 meters in length and 60 meters in width. Terminal 1 is equipped with 66 check-in counters, 22 self-baggage drop points, 29 aerobridges, and 10 bus boarding gates, all aimed at providing a streamlined passenger journey. The cargo complex, starting with a capacity of 0.5 million metric tonnes annually, boasts cutting-edge automated systems, including shipment tracking and paperless processes. It also houses specialized zones for pharmaceuticals, perishables, express cargo, and drone handling, along with facilities for valuables and live animals. Designed as a smart airport, NMIA features 5G connectivity, contactless processes, and IoT-enabled systems for real-time monitoring. The Adani OneApp offers digital access to extensive retail, dining, and lounge services, complemented by numerous passenger amenities such as CIP lounges, a transit hotel, and comprehensive baggage services.

Committed to sustainability, NMIA integrates eco-friendly practices like solar power generation, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and electric vehicle operations. It has been certified for environmental excellence by international bodies, such as the IATA's Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators and the TSA. Located near major ports, NMIA offers strong multimodal connectivity, further enhancing its role as a strategic air cargo and logistics hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)