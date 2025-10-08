Left Menu

Cattle Collision Causes Major Freight Train Derailment

A freight train carrying food grains derailed near New Sri Madhopur on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, disrupting operations. The incident is attributed to a cattle collision. DFCCIL officials are addressing the situation, aiming for service restoration as the blockage affects both the up and down lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:04 IST
Cattle Collision Causes Major Freight Train Derailment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A freight train transporting food grains derailed near New Sri Madhopur station on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor late Tuesday night, severely impacting operations along the line.

The derailment, believed to have resulted from a collision with cattle on the tracks, has prompted all top officials of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to the site for swift recovery efforts.

The train, originating from Hadiya in Punjab and bound for the western regions, was running at a high speed when it struck the cattle. The impact caused wagons to fall onto both lines, leading to halted train services in both directions. Restoration efforts are underway, while operations remain suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025