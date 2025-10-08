Cattle Collision Causes Major Freight Train Derailment
A freight train carrying food grains derailed near New Sri Madhopur on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, disrupting operations. The incident is attributed to a cattle collision. DFCCIL officials are addressing the situation, aiming for service restoration as the blockage affects both the up and down lines.
- Country:
- India
A freight train transporting food grains derailed near New Sri Madhopur station on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor late Tuesday night, severely impacting operations along the line.
The derailment, believed to have resulted from a collision with cattle on the tracks, has prompted all top officials of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to the site for swift recovery efforts.
The train, originating from Hadiya in Punjab and bound for the western regions, was running at a high speed when it struck the cattle. The impact caused wagons to fall onto both lines, leading to halted train services in both directions. Restoration efforts are underway, while operations remain suspended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Tragedy Sparks Political Calls for Resignation
Rajasthan Embraces Online Shopping Boom During Festival Season
Ceiling Collapse at Rajasthan Anganwadi Exposes Government Negligence
Unraveling the Tragedies and Corruption in Rajasthan Under BJP Rule
Rajasthan's Multifaceted Initiatives: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Food Safety