Cattle Collision Causes Major Freight Train Derailment

A freight train transporting food grains derailed near New Sri Madhopur station on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor late Tuesday night, severely impacting operations along the line.

The derailment, believed to have resulted from a collision with cattle on the tracks, has prompted all top officials of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to the site for swift recovery efforts.

The train, originating from Hadiya in Punjab and bound for the western regions, was running at a high speed when it struck the cattle. The impact caused wagons to fall onto both lines, leading to halted train services in both directions. Restoration efforts are underway, while operations remain suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)