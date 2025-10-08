Rolls-Royce's Bold India Ambitions: A Strategic Partnership for the Future
Rolls-Royce aims to establish India as a prominent market, focusing on strategic partnerships in land, air, and sea technologies. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic highlights collaboration with the UK on jet engine development as a priority, aligning with India's self-reliance and growth targets. Expansion includes a significant innovation center in India.
Rolls-Royce is setting its sights on India as a key market, with aspirations for extensive collaboration across land, air, and sea technology sectors. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic emphasized the ambition to establish India as a "home" market and form strategic partnerships leveraging the company's advanced technologies.
As part of this initiative, the British defense firm's potential co-development of a jet engine with India for next-generation fighter jets remains a focal point. The collaboration aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and the mutual goal of technological advancement and economic development.
The expansion includes doubling its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030 and the inauguration of a new Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India. This center will bolster digital, engineering, and corporate functions, further strengthening the partnership between the UK and India.
