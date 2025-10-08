Left Menu

Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

Major U.S. airlines face delays due to air traffic controller shortages amid a government shutdown. Maryland Governor Wes Moore and congressional Democrats urge resolution, as unpaid FAA and TSA workers continue operations. The shutdown revives concerns about flying safety as staffing challenges grow.

08-10-2025
Major U.S. airlines are grappling with flight delays, marking a third consecutive day of disruption on Wednesday. This upheaval stems from air traffic controller staffing shortages linked to the ongoing government shutdown. With nearly 10,000 flights delayed between Monday and Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has slowed flights due to the absences.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and congressional Democrats have advocated for an end to the shutdown at Baltimore-Washington International Airport. They highlight that despite air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay, disruptions continue. Governor Moore criticized former President Donald Trump for failing to secure a governmental funding deal.

During a similar shutdown in 2019, authorities were compelled to slow air traffic in key areas as staffing absences surged. Currently, more than 63,000 FAA and TSA employees work unpaid, handling critical air traffic control and security roles. The FAA reports a staffing shortfall, with the current crisis exacerbating long-term air traffic control shortages.

