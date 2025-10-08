Left Menu

India Poised to Become Global Data Capital: Jyotiraditya Scindia

At the Satcom Summit, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced India's potential as the 'Data Capital of the World,' crediting low data costs and a focus on quality. The government is collaborating with telecom providers to align with global standards, aiming for digital growth through innovation and accessibility.

Updated: 08-10-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:25 IST
Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the verge of establishing itself as the 'Data Capital of the World,' according to Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. In an address at the Satcom Summit, held alongside the India Mobile Congress, Scindia emphasized the country's position built on the world's lowest data and voice rates and a commitment to enhancing universal connectivity and service quality.

Scindia revealed that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in partnership with telecom service providers and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is striving to upgrade service quality using international standards. 'Within DoT, we are setting rigorous international benchmarks monthly,' Scindia stated, adding that telecom providers submit data monthly to the DoT and TRAI, with significant government focus on mobile number portability to enable seamless customer transitions.

Stressing a deregulated and industry-driven telecom sector, Scindia highlighted India's success in reducing telecom costs dramatically, from voice rates dropping from 50 paise per minute to just 0.03 paise, and data from Rs 287 per GB to Rs 9 per GB, placing India among the lowest in global data pricing. Scindia concluded that combining affordability with satellite-based innovations positions India as a potential leader in digital growth, ultimately, making it the world's data hub.

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

