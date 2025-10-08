Left Menu

India Takes the Lead in Global SATCOM Revolution

India is poised to become a global leader in satellite communication. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasizes satellite tech as a 'digital justice' tool, not a luxury, aiming to bridge remote connectivity gaps and foster inclusive growth. Government initiatives aim for significant advancements in policy and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:45 IST
Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of a transformative role in the global satellite communication (SATCOM) sphere, according to Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. Asserting that India will emerge as a frontrunner rather than a mere participant in space-based connectivity, Scindia underscored SATCOM as crucial for driving digital transformation and inclusive growth.

During the SatCom Summit at the India Mobile Congress, Scindia stressed SATCOM's necessity for regions that are remote, underserved, and disaster-prone. He highlighted the rapid deployment of India's 5G network as an example of scalability, with 99.9% population coverage achieved in record time. Now, SATCOM aims to extend such connectivity to previously unreachable areas.

The government's ambitious SATCOM agenda includes connecting over 29,000 villages, part of the Rs 40,000 crore Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, targeting over 38,000 remote habitations. Licenses to major operators like Bharti OneWeb and Jio Satellite highlight industry momentum, with India projected to expand its SATCOM market from USD 4.3 billion in 2024 to USD 14.8 billion by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

