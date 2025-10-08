Left Menu

Resilient World Economy Faces Persistent Challenges

The global economy has shown resilience amid multiple shocks, with the IMF predicting a slight dip in growth. U.S. economy has avoided recession due to adaptable policies. IMF warns of risks ahead, including high debt levels, while advocating for reforms to boost productivity and strengthen economic sectors worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global economy has displayed unexpected resilience despite facing multiple shocks, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Recent projections indicate a minor dip in global growth this year and in 2026, while the U.S. economy has managed to evade a widely predicted recession, benefitting from adaptable policies and stable financial conditions.

However, Georgieva underscores upcoming challenges, citing deep economic undercurrents and the necessity for reforms to boost private-sector productivity and mitigate rising debt levels worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

