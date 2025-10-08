Resilient World Economy Faces Persistent Challenges

The global economy has displayed unexpected resilience despite facing multiple shocks, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Recent projections indicate a minor dip in global growth this year and in 2026, while the U.S. economy has managed to evade a widely predicted recession, benefitting from adaptable policies and stable financial conditions.

However, Georgieva underscores upcoming challenges, citing deep economic undercurrents and the necessity for reforms to boost private-sector productivity and mitigate rising debt levels worldwide.

